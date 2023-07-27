ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County Executive’s Office, initial removal of the Rail Trail Bridge decking began on Wednesday, with demolition to continue through the rest of the week. Starting on Monday, road work on New Scotland Road (SR 85) underneath the bridge will continue, and as soon as it concludes, one-lane traffic will reopen on SR 85E from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

A crane will be on-site Friday to remove the steel girders in order to fully extract the bridge. According to the Albany County Executive’s Office, it is expected the temporary bridge will be up and functioning before the original October 31 estimated date.

At that time, both lanes on State Route 85 will open. Regarding the bridge buckling on July 12, there is no new information at this time.