ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County, construction work on State Route 85 in Slingerlands is coming to a close, with drainage issues now fixed and the new sidewalk installed with pave work complete. The county says this section of New Scotland Road is expected to be fully reopened for both directions of traffic later Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

The pedestrian and bicycle detour and crossing for County Rail Trail visitors over New Scotland Road will remain in place until the interim bridge is fully installed.

Going forward, the installation of the pedestrian railing along the sidewalk of New Scotland Road is expected to happen in the coming weeks, depending on the delivery of the railing. A temporary lane closure on SR 85 will be necessary while it is put into place.

The county says Construction of the interim steel truss bridge will begin on Monday, October 2. It will take an estimated one month to build the bridge, per the county, as well as to complete the deck work, and subsequently grade, seed, and landscape the project area. The bridge is expected to open on October 31.