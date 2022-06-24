ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress in the COVID-19 response on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, to date, has now reached 74,187.

As of Thursday, June 23, there have been 63 new infections identified and 174 new infections since the last update on Tuesday. Health Officials said the county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 54 from 53.7.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 individuals is now down to 13.5, an average percent positive rate of 6.9%. The Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 14.2 with an average percent positive rate of 6.4%.

McCoy reported that there have been four new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, with 11 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday’s update. There are now 26 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus, a decrease of three. Of those hospital patients, five are currently in ICUs, up from the four last reported.

McCoy said there are two new COVID deaths to report since the last update – a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 569 since the outbreak began.

“While every death is a tragedy and my condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones, Albany County’s overall COVID metrics continue to improve and move in the right direction. Our infection rates and hospitalizations are down and we are likely to see this carry on at least through the summer months,” said County Executive McCoy.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.