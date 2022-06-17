ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress in the COVID-19 response on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, to date, has now reached 73,809.

As of Thursday, June 16, there have been 62 new infections identified and 172 new infections since the last update on Tuesday. Health Officials said the county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 54.7 from 63.0.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 individuals is now down to 14.7, an average percent positive rate of 7.1%. The Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 15.4 with an average percent positive rate of 6.8%.

McCoy reported that there have been two new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, with eleven new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday’s last update. There are now 24 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus, a decrease of four.

McCoy said there is one new COVID death to report since the last update – a man in his 50s. The death toll for Albany County has stood at 567 since the outbreak began.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones. The virus can still be dangerous for some, especially the unvaccinated, older residents and those with underlying health conditions,” said County Executive McCoy.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.