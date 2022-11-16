LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to police, a head-on crash closed a portion of Troy-Schenectady Road Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the road, near its intersection with Service Road in Latham, at about 8:45 p.m.

Responding officers found two heavily damaged cars blocking the westbound lanes—a 2019 Volkswagen and a 2020 Jeep. Fire crews from Latham and Verdoy were called to the scene, where they pulled the two drivers from their cars. Both were taken to Albany Medical Center by Colonie EMS, with severe injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the Jeep was driving erratically before the crash, and ultimately crossed from the eastbound lane, through the median turn lane, and into the path of the Volkswagen which was headed westbound. The wreck caused heavy front-end damage to both cars and the Jeep ended up on its side in the roadway.

Both westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was detoured around the area. One eastbound lane was also closed. The road was fully reopened shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The Colonie Police Traffic Division is continuing its investigation into the crash. Any member of the public who may have witnessed it or may have other information regarding it is asked to call (518) 783-2744.