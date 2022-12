COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts will be on sale. Donations will also be accepted via PayPal or in person.