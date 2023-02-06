ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police has announced a few upcoming parking restrictions. Cars in violation are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
- Tuesday, February 7 at 6 a.m. until Friday, February 17 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Eileen Street from 10 Eileen Street to Western Avenue for AWD work.
- Thursday, February 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street just west of Clinton Street for a delivery at the Capital City Rescue Mission.
- Thursday, February 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Oakwood Street from 9-19 Oakwood Street for AWD work.
- Thursday, February 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hudson Avenue from 403-417 Hudson Avenue for AWD work.
- Thursday, February 9 at 8 a.m. until Friday, February 10 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 313 Hamilton Street for a move.
- Friday, February 10 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street three spaces north of Sheridan Avenue for an event.