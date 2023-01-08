ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- Monday, January 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Parkwood Street near 23 Parkwood Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, January 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Allen Street from Cortlan Place south three spaces for AWD work.
- From Monday, January 9, at 7 a.m., to Tuesday, January 10, at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of South Swan Street six spaces north of Washington Avenue for service vehicles.
- From Monday, January 9, at 7 a.m., to Tuesday, January 10, at 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Elm Street from 230 Elm Street to Dove Street for AWD Work.
- From Monday, January 9, at 7 a.m., to Wednesday, January 11, at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue from Western Avenue to Robin Street for road work.
- From Monday, January 9, at 6 a.m., until Friday, January 13, at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street from 180-190 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.
- From Monday, January 9, at 7 a.m., until Friday, January 20, at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Brookline Avenue from 39-49 Brookline Avenue for a water line install.
- From Monday, January 9, at 6 a.m., until Thursday, February 9, at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street near 199 Lark Street for a dumpster.
- Tuesday, January 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 90 State Street for an event.
- Tuesday, January 10, from 8 a.m. to noon, parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue from West Erie Street to O’Leary Boulevard for a funeral.
- Tuesday, January 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from 441 Hamilton Street to Quail Street for AWD work.
- Tuesday, January 10, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Glenwood Street from 4-8 Glenwood Street for AWD work.
- Wednesday, January 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street near 198 Jay Street for service vehicles.
- From Wednesday, January 11, at 6 a.m., until Friday, January 13, to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street from Quail Street to Perry Place for road work.
- From Wednesday, January 11, at 7 a.m., until Tuesday, January 17, at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Lexington Avenue for road work.