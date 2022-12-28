ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- Wednesday, December 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near State Street for a funeral.
- Wednesday, December 28, from 8 a.m. until Friday, December 30, at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Columbia Street from 93 Columbia Street to Eagle Street for AWD vehicles.
- Thursday, December 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hamilton Street near 132 Hamilton Street for a move.
- Friday, December 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Raymo Street near 37 Raymo Street for service vehicles.
- Friday, December 30, from 8 a.m. until Saturday, December 31, at 8 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Morris Street near 163 Morris Street and the east side of North Pearl Street near 191 North Pearl Street for a move.
- Friday, December 30, at 7 a.m., until Friday, January 6, 2023, at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street near 196 Elm Street for service vehicles.