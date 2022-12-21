ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- Starting Thursday, December 22, at 8 a.m., until Thursday, December 29 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 334 State Street for service vehicles.
- Starting Friday, December 23, at 5 a.m., until Sunday, December 25 at 11 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 225 Lancaster Street for a move.