ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- On Wednesday, December 21, at 7 a.m., until Thursday, December 22, at 5 p.m. parking will be restricted on both sides of Southern Boulevard near 136 Southern Boulevard for sewer repair.
- On Thursday, December 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue from 807 Washington Avenue to West Lawrence Street for tree vehicles.
- On Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m., until Wednesday, December 28, at 5 p.m. parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue from Western Avenue to Henry Johnson Boulevard for road work.