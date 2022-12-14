ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department sent out an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.

Thursday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue from the cathedral parking lot to Eagle Street, and both sides of Eagle Street from the end of the lot to Madison Avenue for funeral services.

Friday, December 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway opposite 625 Broadway for a blood drive.

Friday, December 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Spring Street near 188 Spring Street for a move.

Friday, December 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lancaster Street from 219 Lancaster Street to Willett Street for service vehicles.

Saturday, December 17, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 128 Chestnut Street for a move.

Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue three spaces east of Willett Street for a move.

Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street from 316-318 State Street for a move.