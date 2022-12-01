ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
- Friday, December 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Providence Place from Delaware Avenue to the Dead End for milling and paving.
- Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. to noon, parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.
- Beginning on December 3, at 10 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 124 Chestnut Street for a food drive, until December 4 at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, December 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 286 State Street for a move.
- Beginning on Sunday, December 4, at midnight, until Tuesday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the West side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for busses.