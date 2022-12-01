ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.

Friday, December 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Providence Place from Delaware Avenue to the Dead End for milling and paving.

Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. to noon, parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.

Beginning on December 3, at 10 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 124 Chestnut Street for a food drive, until December 4 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 286 State Street for a move.

Beginning on Sunday, December 4, at midnight, until Tuesday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the West side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for busses.