ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
- Thursday, January 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Clinton Avenue from 222-228 Clinton Avenue for AWD work.
- Saturday, January 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking will be restricted near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and McAlpin Street for AWD work.