CAPTIAL REGION (NEWS10) — Four job fairs across the Capital Region will be held starting next week. The job fairs are Watervliet, Latham, and Albany.

Watervliet Arsenal Job Fair – September 23-24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Held at the Watervliet Arsenal at 1 Buffington St., Watervliet, by U.S. Army

More than 40 career opportunities available.

Opportunities in- Information Technology Law enforcement Fire and Dispatch Metal Processing/Electroplating Engineering Quality Assurance Manufacturing – Machinists / Mechanics Administrative, etc.



Those interested should register online by September 19 to ensure base access, and can do so at the U.S. Army website. Participants can enter through the South Gate located on Third Avenue (Rt. 32). Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Albany Job Fair – Wednesday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, N.Y., 12110

95+ recruiters will be on site

Find national, regional, and local companies interviewing and hiring for open positions.

Many offer same-day hiring, next day starting.

Companies in attendance will include SYSCO, AMAZON, USPS, Red Shift, TSA, Dick’s, UPS, Owens Corning, Pepsi, Living Resources, NYS OGS, RPI, Maximus, NY Life, NYS Dept. of Corrections, Spectrum, Imperial Pools, OrthoNY, Sunmark, Frito Lay, Wadham’s, Soltec, Fabcon, AFLAC, Trailways, Ocean State Job Lot, Curtis Lumber, ARC Rensselaer, Sunmark, Saratoga Casino, Albany Broadcasting, NYS Troopers, Ziebart, Thrivent and more.

Those interested can send their resume for distribution to all recruiters at resumes@albanyjobfair.com, and can also apply online at the Albany Job Fair website. There will be free parking on site, located on the CDTA bus route #182.

Times Union Job Fair – Monday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held at the Albany Marriott on 189 Wolf Road in Albany.

All attendees and exhibitors are asked to pre-register on the Times Union Job Fair website. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Jennifer Morrell at jmorrell@timesunion.com

Crossgates Mall Job Fair – Wednesday, October 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.