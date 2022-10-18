GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce has a number of upcoming events promoting women in business, networking, and other mixer events. Some events already have RSVP opportunities available, with others having registration open in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, October 19 – Women in business mixer, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This event will take place at a new location, Azalea Dresses, Carman Plaza, Carman Road in Schenectady. Interested attendees can RSVP to kburbank@guilderlandchamber.com.

Wednesday, November 2 – Networking mixer, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taking place at Ballston Spa National Bank, 1973 Western Avenue in Guilderland, this event requires registration and RSVP to kburbank@guilderlandchamber.com. The first 50 attendees at the door are free, upon registration to be eligible.

Wednesday, December 7 – Holiday mixer, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.