Upcoming food distributions planned for Catholic Charities and Regional Food Bank

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will host food distribution events throughout the Capital Region over the coming weeks. The first is on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Centro Civico on Greene Street in Albany.

All distributions are a collaborative effort with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The upcoming schedule is below:

DayVenueAddressCityTime
Friday, August 21Centro Civico230 Greene StreetAlbany9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 26Hoosick Falls High School21187 NY 22Hoosick Falls10:00 a.m.
Thursday, August 27833 Broadway833 BroadwayAlbany9:30 a.m.
Monday, August 31Columbia County Fairgrounds182 Hudson AvenueChatham10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, September 1Centro Civico143 East Main StreetAmsterdam9:30 a.m.

The food distribution events are targeted to help people in the Capital Region dealing with food insecurity issues.

