Upcoming food distributions planned for Catholic Charities and Regional Food Bank

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will host food distribution events throughout the Capital Region over the coming weeks. The first is on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Centro Civico on Greene Street in Albany.

All distributions are a collaborative effort with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The upcoming schedule is below:

Day Venue Address City Time Friday, August 21 Centro Civico 230 Greene Street Albany 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26 Hoosick Falls High School 21187 NY 22 Hoosick Falls 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27 833 Broadway 833 Broadway Albany 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 31 Columbia County Fairgrounds 182 Hudson Avenue Chatham 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1 Centro Civico 143 East Main Street Amsterdam 9:30 a.m.

The food distribution events are targeted to help people in the Capital Region dealing with food insecurity issues.

