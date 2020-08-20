Upcoming food distributions planned for Catholic Charities and Regional Food Bank

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will host food distribution events throughout the Capital Region over the coming weeks. The first is on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Centro Civico on Greene Street in Albany.
All distributions are a collaborative effort with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The upcoming schedule is below:
|Day
|Venue
|Address
|City
|Time
|Friday, August 21
|Centro Civico
|230 Greene Street
|Albany
|9:30 a.m.
|Wednesday, August 26
|Hoosick Falls High School
|21187 NY 22
|Hoosick Falls
|10:00 a.m.
|Thursday, August 27
|833 Broadway
|833 Broadway
|Albany
|9:30 a.m.
|Monday, August 31
|Columbia County Fairgrounds
|182 Hudson Avenue
|Chatham
|10:00 a.m.
|Tuesday, September 1
|Centro Civico
|143 East Main Street
|Amsterdam
|9:30 a.m.
The food distribution events are targeted to help people in the Capital Region dealing with food insecurity issues.
