ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has sent out an upcoming emergency no parking advisory. Vehicles in violation of these restrictions may be subject to ticketing or being towed.

Tuesday, December 6, parking will be restricted on the south side of Pine Street, just east of James Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a move

Starting Tuesday, December 6 at 7 a.m., lasting until Wednesday, December 7 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jefferson Street from Delaware Avenue to Dove Street and the east side of Delaware Avenue from Elm Street to Jefferson Street for paving.

Starting Tuesday, December 6 at 7 a.m., lasting until Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue from 433 Central Avenue to Partridge Street for a water line install.

Wednesday, December 7, parking will be restricted on the west side of Knox Street from Madison Avenue to Morris Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving.

Thursday, December 8, parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 351 Hudson Avenue from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for service vehicles.