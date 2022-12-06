ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has sent out an upcoming emergency no parking advisory. Vehicles in violation of these restrictions may be subject to ticketing or being towed.
- Tuesday, December 6, parking will be restricted on the south side of Pine Street, just east of James Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a move
- Starting Tuesday, December 6 at 7 a.m., lasting until Wednesday, December 7 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jefferson Street from Delaware Avenue to Dove Street and the east side of Delaware Avenue from Elm Street to Jefferson Street for paving.
- Starting Tuesday, December 6 at 7 a.m., lasting until Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue from 433 Central Avenue to Partridge Street for a water line install.
- Wednesday, December 7, parking will be restricted on the west side of Knox Street from Madison Avenue to Morris Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving.
- Thursday, December 8, parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 351 Hudson Avenue from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for service vehicles.
- Thursday, December 8, parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street three spaces east of Phillip Street and the south side of State Street from 332-334, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for service vehicles.
- Staring Thursday, December 8 at 7 a.m., until Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Bonheim Street from 30 Bonheim Street to North Pearl Street for AWD work.
- Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 359 State Street for a move.
- Starting Friday, December 9 at 7 a.m., lasting until Wednesday, December 14 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Collins Place from Whitehall Road to Hurst Avenue and the south side of Hurst Avenue from 26 Hurst Avenue to New Scotland Avenue for paving.