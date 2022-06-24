ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, June 24, the Albany Police Department announced upcoming no-parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Saturday, June 25

On Saturday, June 25 from noon to 11:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street four spaces north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.

Monday, June 27

On Monday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street near 200 Jay Street for a move.

for a move. Beginning on Monday, June 27 from 5:30 a.m., until Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Lodge Street three spaces south of Pine Street for buses.

for buses. Beginning on Monday, June 27 from 6 a.m., until Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for road work: South side of Colonie Street from Lark Street to Northern Blvd. South side of Beverly Avenue from Northern Blvd. to Dead End South side of Second Street from Lark St. to Henry Johnson Blvd.



Beginning on Monday, June 27 from 6 a.m., until Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Southern Boulevard from McAlpin Street to Delaware Avenue for road work.

from for road work. Beginning on Monday, June 27 from 6 a.m., until Friday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street from 275 Lark Street to Madison Avenue for road work.

Beginning on Monday, June 27 from 6 a.m., until Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for road work: South side of Federal St. from Delaware Ave. to Dead End North side of Catalpa Dr. from Dead End to Summit Ave. North side of Carrol Terrace from Delaware Ave to Dead End North Side of Colonie St from Lark St. to Northern Blvd. Both sides of Northern Blvd three spaces north/south Colonie St. North side of Beverly Ave from Northern Blvd to the Dead End Both sides of Penn. Ave. three spaces north/south Beverly Ave. Both sides of McArdle Ave. three spaces south of Beverly Ave. Both sides of Thornton St. are three spaces north/south of Beverly Ave. Both sides of Wilkins Ave. three spaces north/south of Beverly Ave. North side of Second St. from Lark St. to Henry Johnson Blvd. West side of Lark St. three spaces north/south of Colonie St. West side of Lark St. three spaces north/south of Second St.



Tuesday, June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 130 Lancaster Street for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Albion Avenue near 11 Albion Avenue for service vehicles.

for service vehicles. On Tuesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 130 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.

for service vehicles. On Tuesday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 548 Madison Avenue for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Dana Avenue near 122 Dana Avenue for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Morris Street near 163 Morris Street for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 382 State Street for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on North State Street near 382 State Street for a move.

for a move. On Tuesday, June 28 from noon to 11 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street nine spaces north of Sheridan Avenue, and on the south side of Van Tromp Street four spaces east of North Pearl Street for buses.

for buses. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. until Wednesday, June 29 at 8 a.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Eagle Street near 147 Eagle Street for a move.

for a move. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, June 29 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Westerlo Street from 36-40 Westerlo Street for service vehicles.

for service vehicles. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. until Wednesday, June 29 at 11 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Eagle Street from Elm Street to Madison Avenue and both sides of Madison Place from Eagle Street to Philip Street for a production.

for a production. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 a.m. until Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 255 State Street for service vehicles.

for service vehicles. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 a.m. until Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Main Avenue to Ryckman Avenue to Morris Street for a gas install.

for a gas install. Beginning on Tuesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. until Friday, July 8 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 188 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.

Wednesday, June 29

On Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue near 294 Washington Avenue for a move.

for a move. On Wednesday, June 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 285 State Street for a move.

for a move. On Wednesday, June 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Parkwood Street near 11 Parkwood Street for a move.

for a move. Beginning on Wednesday, June 29 from 6 a.m. until Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street near 200 Jay Street and the north side of Elm Street near 233 Elm Street for a move.

for a move. Beginning on Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. until Thursday, June 30 at 12 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of South Main Avenue near 83 South Main Avenue for a move.

for a move. Beginning on Wednesday, June 29 from 6 a.m. until Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Elk Street from Dove Street to Lark Street for road work.

Thursday, June 30