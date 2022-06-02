ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has announced upcoming no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Saturday, June 4
- On Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side from 124 Chestnut Street to Dove Street for a food drive.
Monday, June 6
- On Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street just east of Dove Street for service vehicles.
- On Monday, June 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Delaware Terrace from Delaware Avenue to the dead end for milling and paving to include.
- Both sides of Maxwell Street from Whitehall Road to Hurst Avenue.
- Both sides of Kelton Court from Dartmouth Street to Whitehall Road.
- On Monday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Sheridan Avenue near 16 Sheridan Avenue for a move.
- On Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Division Street from Liberty Street to Broadway and both sides of Liberty Street from Pruyn Street to Hamilton Street for production vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Colonie Street near 249 Colonie Street for AWD repairs.
- Beginning on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, June 8 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street near 229 Lark Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Livingston Avenue from 319 Livingston Avenue to Henry Johnson Boulevard for AWD vehicles.