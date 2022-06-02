ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has announced upcoming no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Saturday, June 4

On Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side from 124 Chestnut Street to Dove Street for a food drive.

Monday, June 6

On Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street just east of Dove Street for service vehicles.

On Monday, June 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Delaware Terrace from Delaware Avenue to the dead end for milling and paving to include. Both sides of Maxwell Street from Whitehall Road to Hurst Avenue. Both sides of Kelton Court from Dartmouth Street to Whitehall Road.

On Monday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Sheridan Avenue near 16 Sheridan Avenue for a move.