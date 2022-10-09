ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dance in Albany will be hosting two upcoming performances, both of which have a cultural commonality relating to Mexico. The Limón Dance Company will be performing at The Egg at the Empire State Plaza on Friday, October 21, at 8 p.m., and the contemporary dance company, La Serpiente, will be performing at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. Interested attendees can purchase tickets at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center website, or The Egg’s website.

José Limón, founder of The Limón Dance Company, was born in Culiacan, Mexico. Limón founded the company alongside Doris Humphrey. La Serpiente is on their first U.S. tour, and comes from the Mexican state of Michoacán, but is based in Morelia, Mexico.

Tickets for Limón Dance Company are $34 and are available at The Egg Box Office on the Concourse Level of the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Advance tickets for La Serpiente are $15 for the general public and $10 for students, seniors and UAlbany faculty-staff. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $20 for the general public and $15 for students, seniors and UAlbany faculty-staff.