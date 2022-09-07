ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has announced road closures and parking restrictions for three upcoming events. The Labor Parade is on September 9, and the Teal Ribbon Race and Dunkin Run are on September 11.
Labor Parade
The Labor Parade is taking place on September 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Road closures
- Washington Avenue between South Swan Street and Eagle Street
- North Hawk Street between Washington Avenue and Elk Street
As the parade is moving, temporary closures will also be put in place along State Street between Eagle Street and Broadway, as well as Broadway between Hudson Avenue and Pine Street.
Parking restrictions
- Washington Avenue, south side from South Swan Street and Eagle Street
- North Hawk Street, both sides from Washington Avenue and Elk Street
Teal Ribbon Race
The Teal Ribbon Race is on September 11 in Washington Park.
Road closures
- From midnight to 11 a.m. all entrances/exits at Washington Park
Parking restrictions
- From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., both sides of all Washington Park roadways
Dunkin Race
The Dunkin Race is on September 11 from 6 a.m. to noon.
Road closures
- Whitehall Road between Matilda Street and S. Manning Boulevard
- Each side road off of Whitehall Road will be closed at Whitehall Road between Matilda Street and South Manning Boulevard. Limited access may be available during gaps in the runners.
- Victoria Way and Windsor Court within Whitehall Station
- Elbel Court west of Whitehall Road through the Meyers Middle School parking lot
- Marwill Street between Hackett Boulevard and Whitehall Road
Parking restrictions
- Whitehall Road both sides between Matilda Street and South Manning Boulevard
- Victoria Way, both sides for the entire length of Victoria Way from Whitehall Road
- Windsor Place, both sides east of Victoria Way
- Elbel Court, both sides from Whitehall Road into the Meyers Middle School property