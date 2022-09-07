ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has announced road closures and parking restrictions for three upcoming events. The Labor Parade is on September 9, and the Teal Ribbon Race and Dunkin Run are on September 11.

Labor Parade

The Labor Parade is taking place on September 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Road closures

Washington Avenue between South Swan Street and Eagle Street

North Hawk Street between Washington Avenue and Elk Street

As the parade is moving, temporary closures will also be put in place along State Street between Eagle Street and Broadway, as well as Broadway between Hudson Avenue and Pine Street.

Parking restrictions

Washington Avenue, south side from South Swan Street and Eagle Street

North Hawk Street, both sides from Washington Avenue and Elk Street

Teal Ribbon Race

The Teal Ribbon Race is on September 11 in Washington Park.

Road closures

From midnight to 11 a.m. all entrances/exits at Washington Park

Parking restrictions

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., both sides of all Washington Park roadways

Dunkin Race

The Dunkin Race is on September 11 from 6 a.m. to noon.

Road closures

Whitehall Road between Matilda Street and S. Manning Boulevard

Each side road off of Whitehall Road will be closed at Whitehall Road between Matilda Street and South Manning Boulevard. Limited access may be available during gaps in the runners.

Victoria Way and Windsor Court within Whitehall Station

Elbel Court west of Whitehall Road through the Meyers Middle School parking lot

Marwill Street between Hackett Boulevard and Whitehall Road

Parking restrictions