Unlicensed motorcyclist injured after crashing into roundabout

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred at the roundabout at Albany-Shaker and Maxwell Roads.

Police received a call at 12:48 a.m. about the crash. When they arrived, they found the injured driver, Christopher Reed, 25, semi-conscious and the wrecked motorcycle on the lawn of a nearby residence. Reed was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with multiple injuries, but police say he is in stable condition.

A witness said the motorcycle was speeding westbound on Albany-Shaker Road when Reed moved into the eastbound lane, over the double yellow line, to pass a car. The witness added that the motorcycle continued on the wrong side of the road into the roundabout, struck the central island curb, and then the driver was ejected.

Upon further investigation, police say the license plate on the motorcycle is not the correct registration and they are following up on whether it is insured. They added that Reed does not have a valid New York State driver’s license and currently has 13 suspensions, all for failing to appear in court to answer traffic tickets.

Reed is also wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic warrant of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree. He will be facing traffic charges for this incident and police have not ruled out driver impairment as a cause of the crash.

The roundabout and Albany-Shaker Road were shut down in all directions at 1 a.m. so police could reconstruct the crash. The roadway has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.