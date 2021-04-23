United Way calls for volunteers for 518 Day

From left, Brian Barr, UWGCR Board Member; Ellen Sax, Vice President, Community Engagement at MVP Health Care; Allie Schreffler, Marketing Manager at CDTA; Audrey Stone, Charitable Foundation Administrator at Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation; Regina LaGatta, Executive Director External and Government Affairs/ Foundation at Hudson Valley Community College; Rifat Filkins, Executive Director at RISSE; Roger Ramsammy, Ph.D., President at Hudson Valley Community College; Peter Gannon, President & CEO at United Way of the Greater Capital Region; Matt Callahan, General Manager at the Tri-City ValleyCats; SouthPaw, the ValleyCat. (United Way of the Greater Capital Region)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — United Way of the Greater Capital Region is calling for volunteers for its annual 518 Day, the single largest day of community impact in the Capital Region on May 18.

With 65 socially distant and remote volunteer opportunities supporting 29 community agencies across the Capital Region, there is a way for everyone to get involved. Local companies, families and individuals can get involved on 518 Day by signing up for a service project or additional opportunities include:

“Stuff the CDTA Bus” Health & Hygiene Drive with Women United; donations will be collected to fill a CDTA bus with household items and toiletries to be donated to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

Virtual 5k Walk/Run sponsored by Tri City Rentals to benefit UWGCR

Random Acts of Kindness BINGO Card

Community Celebration in partnership with the Tri-City ValleyCats at Joe Bruno Stadium

“We started 518 Day three years ago with a small beautification project in the City of Albany and it’s really expanded and grown into a tremendous regional day of community service and celebration of the Capital Region. We’re thrilled to have a record number of ways to get involved this year,” said Peter Gannon, President & CEO at United Way of the Greater Capital Region.