ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Board of Directors of United Tenants of Albany (UTA) appointed Canyon Ryan as Executive Director. Canyon previously worked alongside tenants at UTA in the capacities of Housing Counselor, Emergency Rental Assistance Program Coordinator, and Interim Program Director.

United Tenants of Albany is a community-based nonprofit organization that strives to improve housing conditions, both in terms of safe physical conditions and tenants’ rights for security and equity for over forty years. The mission of UTA is to protect tenants’ rights for safe, decent and affordable housing, with special emphasis on those who have the greatest need or who experience the most severe problems and to promote the development and preservation of more affordable housing.

Ryan is from Syracuse and is well versed in challenges that upstate cities across New York State face. He received his Associate degree from Onondaga Community College and both a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of International Affairs from UAlbany.

Ryan possesses diverse skills and experiences that will continue to support and enhance United Tenant’s crucial role in the Capital District. The UTA has been working with public housing tenants, mobile home park tenants, concerned homeowners and responsible landlords on issues of housing justice. The UTA empowers tenants and recognizes housing as a human right.