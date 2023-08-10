COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ukrainian American Citizens Club in Cohoes announced they will be hosting their Ukrainian Festival. The event is scheduled for September 30.

The festival will feature traditional Ukrainian food, crafts and goods from a variety of vendors, with all proceeds going toward supporting Ukraine. The main event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a dance from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music by Volya.

The Ukrainian American Citizens Club is located at 1 Pulaski Street. The event has an entrance fee of $10, or $5 for children 12-years-old and under.