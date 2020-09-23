UALBANY hosting virtual panel on esports in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the University at Albany is leading a virtual discussion on esports programs in kindergarten through twelfth grade, as well as at college and universities.

Register online to take part in the conversation, which is part of a free, weekly “Community Conversations” series from the School of Education.

The New York State Master Teacher Program at UAlbany’s School of Education is presenting the esports discussion. Panelists will include Scott Beiter, a science teacher at Rensselaer City Schools, and Michael Leczinsky, the UAlbany esports coach.

Panelists will discuss the billion-dollar global competitive video-gaming industry and the emergence of esports programs in K-12 and post-secondary schools. High schools and colleges are increasingly adding esports to curriculums, including at UAlbany. The school launched an esports team last November and offers courses in simulation and digital gaming.

The session is part of “Community Conversations,” a free weekly series hosted by the School of Education. The series is part of their RemoteEd.org project, a hub of resources for K-12 students, parents, and teachers navigating remote learning.

