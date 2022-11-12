ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) has partnered with TheDream.US to offer immigrant youth in New York access to major new scholarships. TheDream.US is the country’s largest college and career success program for youth without permanent legal status.

The scholarships are open to Dreamers with or without DACA or Temporary Protected Status who came to the U.S. before the age of 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017. The partnership stems from the resources already available to students under the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act, which made qualified students without permanent legal status eligible for major New York State financial aid such as the Tuition Assistance Program and Excelsior Scholarship.

“Our mission as a public university calls us to make an excellent, affordable higher education available to all New Yorkers, regardless of status – and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion demands it,” said University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez. “These new scholarships are an important signal to these students that they not only are welcome here but that we will do whatever we can to ensure their success.”

Over 80 campuses, including UAlbany, in 21 states and Washington D.C. have partnered with TheDream.US, who look to serve Dreamers.