ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany will be hosting the fifth annual Albany Book Festival at the college’s Uptown Campus, in the campus center on Saturday, September 17. The event will host more than 100 authors and poets, including Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau and National Book Award winner Susan Choi, among others.

There will be ample panels hosted throughout the day covering many different genres, including but not limited to post-apocalyptic fiction, food, New York State history, parenting, and more. Over 30 featured authors will host book signings as well.

“Congratulations to the New York State Writers Institute on an amazing lineup for the Albany Book Festival and its entire fall schedule of events,” said UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez. “UAlbany is honored to be home to the Writers Institute—and proud to bring these amazing cultural opportunities to our campus and the broader community.”

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in the Dutch Quad Faculty/Staff, Dutch Quad Student, Podium West and Colonial Commuter lots.