ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany will be hosting a federal jobs fair presented by Congressman Paul Tonko. The event is scheduled for November 4.

The jobs fair will offer employment opportunities with the federal government in positions based in the Capital Region as well as other areas. Representatives from the following agencies will be in attendance:

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Amtrak

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

National Park Service – Saratoga National Historical Park

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS)

United States Postal Service (USPS)

United States Customs and Immigration Service (USCIS)

United States Census Bureau

U.S. Department of State

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Federal Bureau of Prisons

United States Secret Service

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

New York Air National Guard

New York Army National Guard

National Guard – United States Property and Fiscal Office of New York

United States Marine Corps

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – New York District

Watervliet Arsenal

Albany Stratton VA Medical Center

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The jobs fair will be held at UAlbany’s Massry Center for Business, located at 1400 Washington Avenue. The event is free to attend and open to the public.