ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The University Police Department at the University at Albany is hosting an active-shooter training at Brubacher Hall, in the Alumni Quad, on Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7. The training has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The actors and role players in these types of training use police radios that might be picked up by local emergency scanners. There will be an increased police presence outside of the building throughout the training exercises as well.

Since most students are away on summer break, the University Police says the impact on campus activities will be minimal. There is no danger to the public from these events.