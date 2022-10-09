ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany’s (UAlbany) school of business will be hosting its second forum on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in business on Friday. The forum will include a number of guests speakers, as well as a keynote discussion with George Serafeim, the Charles M. Williams Professor of Business at Harvard Business School and author of Purpose + Profit: How Businesses Can Lift Up the World.

ESG centers around analyzing how businesses integrate environmental, social and governance issues into their business models, with the goal of enhancing operational efficiencies, lowering costs, increasing competitiveness and generating higher revenues, improved returns and long-run profits. ESG also seeks to improve sustainability in business through redefining what is important in decision-making, around concepts such as transparency, legitimacy, resilience and materiality.

“We now witness that not only are businesses eager to embrace models that are sustainable in a broader sense beyond just profits, but even the next generation of workforce has started paying attention to these dimensions before deciding where to work,” said UAlbany School of Business Dean Nilanjan Sen.

Additional noted speakers include: