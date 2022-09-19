ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) has received it’s fifth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT into Diversity. The award recognizes UAlbany’s ongoing dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all students and faculty, where they can feel empowered and supported to succeed, regardless of background.

INSIGHT into Diversity is the oldest and largest publication dedicated to advancing conversations around diversity in higher education. The HEED Award encourages institutions of higher education to improve campus inclusivity, as well as assess their efforts and progress against exacting standards.

“UAlbany is deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, and receiving the HEED Award for five years running represents an important measure of that commitment,” said UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez. “This prestigious honor is a sign of steady progress toward our vision to be the nation’s leading diverse public research university.”