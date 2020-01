ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Awkwafina’s win at the 2020 Golden Globes was not a surprise to her UAlbany family.

Awkwafina, or Nora Lum, graduated from UAlbany in 2011 with a degree in women’s studies and journalism.

The alumna made history on Sunday when she became the first Asian-American woman to win “Best Actress in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globes for her role in “The Farewell.”

Upon winning, her UAlbany family showed their love on Twitter.