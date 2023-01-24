ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best online masters in education programs, and the University at Albany (UAlbany) finds itself sitting at number four, which is four spots up from its ranking a year prior. According to UAlbany, this is the seventh year in a row the school has found itself within the top 10 programs across the country.

“The UAlbany School of Education’s upward movement in the U.S. News rankings is a true testament to the dedicated efforts of our expert faculty, staff and collaborative community partners involved in our online graduate programs,” said Virginia Goatley, interim dean of the School of Education. “With almost 25 years invested in online learning and teaching, we are proud to provide our students near and far with the high-quality online education they seek.”

The U.S. News and World Report looked at 338 regionally accredited institutions that offer degrees online and looked at five categories for assessment. The schools were ranked based on engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

According to the UAlbany website, the school offers over 150 graduate programs with over 1,200 faculty members employed. Their website also says the school has an 18:1 student-to-faculty ratio.