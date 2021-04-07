UAlbany police need help identifying ‘lewd’ suspect

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State University Police at Albany on Wednesday asked the school community for help identifying a suspect caught on camera.

Campus police announced Wednesday that they received a report of a “lewd act” performed in UAlbany’s Main Library. They released security images of an unidentified suspect, saying he was also spotted at the library on April 4.

Police said no one was touched or physically harmed during this incident.

If you have any information about the pictured individual, contact the University Police Department by phone at (518) 442-3131, email to UPDWeb@albany.edu, or making an anonymous report online.

