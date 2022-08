ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.

University Police is looking to identify this group of people (UPD)

According to police, the incident happened on the first floor of the Humanities Building while a class was in session. If you have any information, you can contact University Police at (518) 442-3131 or leave an anonymous tip on the University Police Department website.