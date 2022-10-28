ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chief of University Police Department Paul Burlingame confirmed they have identified who posted hate stickers on the UAlbany campus. UAlbany police have been looking for the suspect who posted anti-Semitic stickers around UAlbany campus on Tuesday, October 25.

Chief Burlingame and UAlbany police arrested Alexander Wolcott, 24, from Gilboa. Chief Burlingame also reports Wolcott was the individual who reported the incident to the media. Wolcott has no affiliation with UAlbany.