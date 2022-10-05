ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The music program of the University at Albany’s (UAlbany) department of music and theatre will be presenting four ensembles in two concerts on the last weekend of October. The UAlbany Chamber Singers and UAlbany Community Chorale, “The Choral Hour” will perform on Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m., and the UAlbany Symphony Orchestra will perform with the UAlbany Concert Band on Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m. Both concerts will take place at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center.

“I am thrilled to see the students’ desire to make music again after the long and difficult period of COVID,” said Dr. Michael Lister. “Their energy and enthusiasm are inspiring and will result in a very moving and heartfelt presentation of music.”

The UAlbany Chamber Singers is a select group of 28 students. They perform regularly at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center as well as for university and community events throughout the academic year. They’ll perform five works on October 29 including At the Round Earth’s Imagined Corners, and the traditional Filipino song, Paruparong Bukid. The UAlbany Community Chorale consists of 45 singers from across the campus community and represents majors from all schools and programs. This group will offer six works on The Choral Hour program including Wide Open Spaces by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel and Jabula Jesu, a Zulu work song.

The UAlbany Concert Band will open the October 30 concert and will perform four works with a Halloween theme. The UAlbany Symphony Orchestra will take the stage for the second half of the concert. The group will present two works, Gioacchino Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) and Gabriel Faure’s Masques et Bergamasques.