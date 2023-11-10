ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity hosted a free Lego challenge for kids in the Capital Region.

Kids at the event walked through different stations and engaged in various Lego challenges related to the theme of pets and animals. Among the challenges was a Sudoku puzzle, creating replicas of various models, or decoding a phrase using Legos. There was also trivia as well as other games and activities.

A core theme of the event was showcasing the importance of diversity. The winners of the challenges walked away with balloons, prizes and snacks.