UAlbany hosting virtual town hall on COVID health equity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from the University at Albany are set to hold a digital town hall discussion on concerns about health equity in the second year of the pandemic. The event is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The passcode for the hour-long Zoom meeting is 174006.

Leaders from UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, School of Public Health, and School of Social Welfare are teaming up to focus on population health. UAlbany Provost Carol Kim will offer welcome remarks and faculty will offer their expertise.

Special guest Melanie Thompson—founder of the AIDS Research Consortium of Atlanta and past chair of the HIV Medicine Association—will also have a presentation.

