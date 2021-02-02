UAlbany holds panel discussion on Capitol riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At noon on Monday, the University at Albany is holding a virtual panel discussion on the political attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Topics will include constitutional rights, political activism, social movements, and American history. You must register online to participate in order to receive a Zoom link to the event. There will be a question and answer session and group discussions. The panel aims to examine the short- and long-term consequences:
- Should the events be framed as a protest, riot, insurrection, domestic terrorism, etc.?
- Have there been other comparable challenges to our democracy since the Civil War?
- Can we address the “stolen election” narrative?
- What are the consequences for the Biden presidency?
- What are the long term consequences on our electoral system, politics, institutions, future electoral challenges, etc.?
Panelists will faculty experts, including:
- Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy:
- Professor Victor Asal
- Professor Jose Cruz
- Professor Bruce Miroff
- Assistant Professor Stephan Stohler
- Assistant Professor Tim Weaver
- Professor Richard Hamm, College of Arts and Sciences
- Assistant Professor Sam Jackson, College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity
- Julie Novkov