UAlbany holds Juneteenth ‘sleepout’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local university added to the Juneteenth celebrations, commemorating the newly minted federal holiday on Friday night as part of a series of special events.

UAlbany held a “Sleepout for Social Justice” on the university campus through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. The sleepout was meant to support sickle cell research at the school’s Melodies Center, as well as a swimming scholarship fund.

The student and community organizations behind the sleepout said that the holiday is a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to address racial inequality.

“Now, we know, certainly, that freedom isn’t free. And everyone isn’t free in the same way, and so our struggle isn’t over. We need to continue to push for any groups that are marginalized to obtain a semblance of freedom,” said D. Ekow King, the Assistant to the Vice President of Student Affairs for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.