UAlbany designated as Fair Trade University

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany has received a designation as a Fair Trade University – the first SUNY school to have this distinction and just one of 68 in the U.S. The official designation, through the organization Fair Trade Campaigns, means UAlbany is committed to using ethically produced products and educating students and the campus community about fair trade practices.

The most noticeable part of this distinction might be the condiment tables in the Campus Center. The tables now have fair trade sugar and pepper. Additionally, new signs in the 518 Market point out the fair trade products available there.

The efforts toward fair trade designation began in 2018 with the student organization SSTOP (Students Stopping the Trafficking of People). SSTOP works to raise awareness of human trafficking in all forms. This includes sexual exploitation, slavery and forced labor, and working conditions that are similar to slavery.

“Many of the products that we eat, wear and use in our everyday lives are grown or made by slaves and exploited workers,” said Dennis McCarty, a lecturer at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) and the faculty advisor for SSTOP. “Speaking just for myself, I wasn’t aware of this until I started teaching my human trafficking course. Fair trade gives impoverished workers a just wage for their work and is an important tool in the quest for global social justice.”

The Fair Trade label on products tells consumers that the items they’re about to use were grown, harvested, crafted and traded with fair working conditions and in ways that improve and protect the environment.

“In addition to fair trade products, we also have a longstanding commitment to locally sourcing a minimum of 20% of the produce, meat, poultry, fish and dairy products that are served in our dining rooms and at catered events,” said Stephen Pearse, executive director of University Auxiliary Services. “This combination of objectives reflects the deeper nature of UAlbany’s commitment to global equality and sustainably.”

Fair trade products now available on campus include sugar and pepper at two condiment stations in the Campus Center, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, select Green Mountain coffees, Bark Thins and Lily’s chocolates.