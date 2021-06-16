UAlbany COVID testing site to close

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 472 days, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closing. The site at the University of Albany will close Friday, June 25.

Some of the state-run sites will close this Friday.

On Tuesday, New York state lifted the remaining pandemic restrictions for social and commercial settings since 70 percent of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose.

All drive-thru test sites will close as follows:

Friday, June 18

Binghamton – Binghamton University

Binghamton University

Lot ZZ South

Binghamton, NY



Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Anthony Wayne Rec Area

Exit 17 Palisades Parkway

Bear Mountain, New York

Suffolk County – Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University

South P Lot

Stony Brook, New York

Niagara County – Niagara County Community College

Niagara County Community College

3111 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, New York

Friday, June 25

Albany – SUNY Albany

1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle

Albany, New York

Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack

Aqueduct Racetrack

110-00 Rockaway Boulevard

Queens, New York

Rochester – Monroe County Community College

Monroe Community College

1000 E. Henrietta Road

Lot G

Rochester, New York

Westchester County – Glen Island Park

350 Weyman Avenue

New Rochelle, New York

Bronx – Bay Plaza

The Mall at Bay Plaza

200 Baychester Avenue

Bronx, New York