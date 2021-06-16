UAlbany COVID testing site to close

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 472 days, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closing. The site at the University of Albany will close Friday, June 25.
Some of the state-run sites will close this Friday.
On Tuesday, New York state lifted the remaining pandemic restrictions for social and commercial settings since 70 percent of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose.
All drive-thru test sites will close as follows:
Friday, June 18
Binghamton – Binghamton University
Binghamton University
Lot ZZ South
Binghamton, NY
Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Exit 17 Palisades Parkway
Bear Mountain, New York
Suffolk County – Stony Brook University
Stony Brook University
South P Lot
Stony Brook, New York
Niagara County – Niagara County Community College
Niagara County Community College
3111 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, New York
Friday, June 25
Albany – SUNY Albany
1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle
Albany, New York
Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack
Aqueduct Racetrack
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
Queens, New York
Rochester – Monroe County Community College
Monroe Community College
1000 E. Henrietta Road
Lot G
Rochester, New York
Westchester County – Glen Island Park
350 Weyman Avenue
New Rochelle, New York
Bronx – Bay Plaza
The Mall at Bay Plaza
200 Baychester Avenue
Bronx, New York