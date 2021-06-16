UAlbany COVID testing site to close

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 472 days, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closing. The site at the University of Albany will close Friday, June 25.

Some of the state-run sites will close this Friday.

On Tuesday, New York state lifted the remaining pandemic restrictions for social and commercial settings since 70 percent of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose.

All drive-thru test sites will close as follows:

Friday, June 18
Binghamton – Binghamton University
Binghamton University
Lot ZZ South
Binghamton, NY

Rockland County – Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Anthony Wayne Rec Area
Exit 17 Palisades Parkway
Bear Mountain, New York

Suffolk County – Stony Brook University
Stony Brook University
South P Lot
Stony Brook, New York

Niagara County – Niagara County Community College
Niagara County Community College
3111 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, New York

Friday, June 25

Albany – SUNY Albany
1400 Washington Avenue, Collins Circle
Albany, New York

Queens – Aqueduct Racetrack
Aqueduct Racetrack
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
Queens, New York

Rochester – Monroe County Community College
Monroe Community College
1000 E. Henrietta Road
Lot G
Rochester, New York

Westchester County – Glen Island Park
350 Weyman Avenue
New Rochelle, New York

Bronx – Bay Plaza
The Mall at Bay Plaza
200 Baychester Avenue
Bronx, New York

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire