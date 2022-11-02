ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany construction company owner will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker’s compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his guilty plea to the charge of attempted failure to secure compensation, a felony. This is Nelson’s second conviction for failing to secure lawfully required Worker’s Compensation Insurance for his employees.

“The workers’ compensation system is a vital safety net for New Yorkers who are legitimately injured while doing their part to keep New York thriving,” said New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang. “I am grateful to Albany County District Attorney David Soares for his partnership in protecting this critical asset, rooting out employer misconduct, and securing restitution for New York State taxpayers.”

In this case, according to the inspector general’s office, Nelson submitted certified payroll documents to the State Department of Labor indicating that his company, J.R.N. Construction employed six people on a contracted rehabilitation project at UAlbany.

When the project started, J.R.N. had a workers’ compensation policy with the New York State Insurance Fund, but it was canceled for non-payment of the premiums. After the policy was canceled, between December 22, 2020, and at least April 1, 2021, J.R.N. continued to employ workers without securing workers’ compensation insurance coverage.