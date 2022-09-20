ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) will be hosting it’s annual “State of Grace” conference to celebrate women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics). The four-day conference, which is organized by UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) Vice Dean Jennifer Goodall, is open to students, faculty, staff, and local professionals.

State of Grace offers opportunities to hear from women industry leaders, network, and polish resumes and interview skills, along with hands-on workshops that encourage gender equity in computing. Goodall brought the idea to campus in 2018 as a spinoff of the national “Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.” The conference will take place inside UAlbany’s state-of-the-art ETEC research and development complex. It is sponsored by the Initiatives for Women and University Auxiliary Services.