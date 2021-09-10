UAlbany and Siena men’s basketball players ‘dunking’ for a good cause

Practice your dunking skills, play a game of one-on-one or teach your kids how not to travel with the ball, all on your own court.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At a cancer fundraising event on Friday afternoon, players on the men’s basketball teams at UAlbany and Siena College will be at a dunking booth. It’s $10 for three throws and $25 for 10.

The fundraiser is part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light the Night event. It’s happening at Lia Toyota on Central Avenue in Schenectady from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to raise awareness about the fight against pediatric blood cancers.

“It’s not always easy raising funds, especially in times like today,” said Bill Lia, Jr.—the president of Lia Auto Group—in a statement. “We try to come up with fun, creative ways to raise money and awareness for important causes like LLS.”

Alongside the basketball players, the co-chairs for the LS Upstate NY & Vermont Board—Lia and Rich Ostroff, the CEO and president of Ostroff and Associates—are also taking part in the dunking booth. It’s called “Dunk the Chair.” The Siena College and University at Albany men’s basketball teams are slated to dunk the chairs, rather than get dunked themselves.

Complimentary food and drinks from Burger Fi are also being served. The Light the Night Virtual Walk takes place on October 21. Funds raised will reportedly go to life-saving cancer treatments.