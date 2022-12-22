ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) and Albany City Hall both received over $1M in funding. UAlbany received $1.87M, and City Hall received $1.5M in funding through the omnibus funding package for the Fiscal Year 2023.

The funding at UAlbany will be used for two projects, the Vertical Sensing Evaluation Initiative, which will receive $1.35M of the cut, and the Advancement of Ion Beam Laboratory, which will get $520K of the cut. Funding for the Vertical Sensing Evaluation Initiative will aim for a more advanced understanding to better predict and understand climate change and extreme weather events. Funding for the Advancement of Ion Bean Laboratory will be used to expand its capabilities, including an upgrade of the vacuum, control, and measurement systems of the 4 MeV accelerator, as well as others.

“UAlbany just got a major boost to jumpstart cutting-edge research from studying microchips at the atomic level to helping fight climate change and predicting rapidly changing weather patterns in real time,” said Charles Senator Schumer. “I am proud to deliver this nearly $2 million federal investment to help train the next generation of scientists at UAlbany and spur technologic innovation in the Capital Region.”

The $1.5M in funding City Hall received will go towards renovations in engineering, design, and the permitting phase.

“My hometown of Albany has a beautiful City Hall, but deferred maintenance has unfortunately led to visible deterioration in some areas of the building,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I am proud to have helped secure this funding, which will enable the City of Albany to begin the engineering and design phase of this critical renovation project. I am optimistic Albany’s City Hall will be restored to her former glory.”