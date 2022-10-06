ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is hosting the second annual Race for Equity 5k. The community event is designed to celebrate U.S civil rights accomplishments, recognize enduring injustices and galvanize momentum for change.

The timed 5k race will start in the SEFCU Arena parking lot, adjacent to Casey Stadium, and follow UAlbany’s perimeter ring road. After finishing the race, runners and walkers will be able to explore 33 social justice stations. Each station is designed to either memorialize a U.S. civil rights victory/leader or raise awareness of a current social injustice. Stations will cover topics such as: abolition, the Montgomery bus boycott, the Civil Rights Act, police brutality, voter suppression and environmental racism. Volunteers at each station will be available to share expertise and answer questions about the topic they are representing. Each station will also feature a themed giveaway for participants to collect.

The race will take place on October 8, at Casey Stadium, 1400 Washington Avenue in Albany. Registration and check in will start at 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with the race starting at noon in the SEFCU Arena Parking Lot. The registration desk will be located on the left side of the main stadium concourse; follow posted signage. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., social justice stations, music and refreshments will be available in Casey Stadium.